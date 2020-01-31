XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. XGOX has a market cap of $16,290.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047926 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068177 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,328.87 or 0.99994988 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000716 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00051803 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

