XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.43. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XP.

XP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE:XP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. 21,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,120. XP has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $43.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,839,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

