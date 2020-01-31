Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 484,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.29. Xperi has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xperi by 112.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 626,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xperi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

