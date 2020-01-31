Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YGR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

YGR stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 130,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.41. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.68.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$31.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,968,870.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

