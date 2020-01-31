Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,788 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Yeti by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Yeti by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. 22,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $2,959,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

