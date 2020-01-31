Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CEMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,788. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

