Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $10.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.66. 3,932,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,452. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.