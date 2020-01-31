Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

SOHU stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 626,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,472. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 107.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

