Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to post sales of $60.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.78 million and the highest is $61.20 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $258.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -225.59 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

