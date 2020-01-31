Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $168.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.