Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.62 Million

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $48.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $48.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $195.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.55 million to $196.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $197.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. 327,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,910. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

