Zacks: Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $543.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.90 million and the highest is $588.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 6,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.