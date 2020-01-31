Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRWH. Cowen began coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after buying an additional 1,474,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 759,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRWH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Twin River Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

