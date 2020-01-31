Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post sales of $95.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.40 million. InterDigital Wireless reported sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $312.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $312.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.45 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $334.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of IDCC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $74.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 450,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 321,911 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

