Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.47 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $406.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.20 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.58 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $797.70 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $895,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,933. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

