Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report sales of $649.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $654.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $634.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 155,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 912,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $116.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

