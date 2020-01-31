Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to post $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $822.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $22,773,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 520.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 643,591 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 72.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 507,041 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,697,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $9,937,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 202,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,978. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.