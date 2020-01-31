Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.87. Valero Energy posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $11.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $10.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 405,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

