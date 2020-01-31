Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,157. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after purchasing an additional 239,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 234.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

