Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $375.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.60 million and the lowest is $363.46 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $384.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Barnes Group stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.17. 137,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,224. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $5,178,304. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

