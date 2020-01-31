Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. J2 Global reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.86. 442,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,848. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.