Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 557,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

Papa John's Int'l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

