Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment and a rebound in iPhone sales, which grew on a year-over-year basis. Customer response was exceptional for new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Moreover, sales benefited from trade-in programs, which doubled on a year-over-year basis. Wearables’ top-line growth was aided by strong demand for Apple Watch and AirPod. AirPod sales benefited from the launch of AirPod Pro, which features active noise cancellation. Moreover, Apple Watch’s adoption rate grew rapidly. The solid adoption of Apple Watch is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen presence in the personal health monitor space.The Phase One deal between the United States and China is also a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.18.

AAPL traded down $14.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,740,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

