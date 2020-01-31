Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Hold

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,513. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 4.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

