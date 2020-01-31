Zacks Investment Research Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market to its platform. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Microsoft remains a concern. Also, weakness in the EMEA region continues to be a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get BOX alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities downgraded BOX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

BOX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,214. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 560,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,147 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BOX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.