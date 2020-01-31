Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Sell

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:FCFS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $86.97. The stock had a trading volume of 433,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

