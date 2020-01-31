Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

PEBO stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 62,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $689.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,106 shares of company stock valued at $396,882. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

