Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

SBRA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,543. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 257,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 842,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

