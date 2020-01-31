Zacks Investment Research Lowers VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $$4.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

