Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

CMCO stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $228,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

