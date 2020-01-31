Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Hold

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nucor’s profits declined year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Nevertheless, adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weakness in U.S. steel prices is likely to hurt the company’s margins. Higher domestic production driven by added capacity is contributing to the decline in U.S. steel prices. A slowing global economy and waning steel demand are other factors for declining steel prices. Sluggish steel demand also poses problems. A weak manufacturing sector is expected to limit steel demand growth in the United States. Higher capital expenditure in 2020 will also affect U.S. Steel's ability to generate free cash flows. There are also uncertainties surrounding exemptions of countries from steel tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.