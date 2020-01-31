Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WES. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE WES opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.80%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

