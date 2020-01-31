Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,151. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,671,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

