Zetacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,549.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $192,059.00 and $9,549.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,306.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.03967861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00699081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014210 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000459 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,007,432 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

