ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ZKIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,629. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

