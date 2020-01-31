Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. 53,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.29. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

