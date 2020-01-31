ZPER (ZPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,621.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $632,545.00 and $1,621.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

