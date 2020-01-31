ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00015326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $166,762.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

