Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 280 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 199,342 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 24.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 183,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 752,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,078. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

