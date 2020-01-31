Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 19,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,200. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

