Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE WH traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

