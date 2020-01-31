Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 443 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth $406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 39.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 143,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,157. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

