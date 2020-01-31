Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 648 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Medicines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,884,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,547,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 442,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

