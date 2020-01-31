Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 293,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

