Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $490,000 in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,954,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,401. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

