$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,838. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.