$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

KAR opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

