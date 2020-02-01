$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.40. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 3,202,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,874. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

