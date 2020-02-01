$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. 404,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

