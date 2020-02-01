$0.78 EPS Expected for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Tc Pipelines also reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.82. 1,939,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

